SEC Disowns TCN’s Purported AGM, Declares Board Changes Null And Void

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has declared the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of The Tourist Company of Nigeria Plc (TCN), purportedly held on July 25, 2025, as illegal and of no effect, warning that any resolutions passed at the meeting are null, void, and unenforceable.

In a strongly worded public notice issued on Monday, Nigeria’s apex capital market regulator condemned the conduct of some majority shareholders who allegedly convened the disputed AGM in direct defiance of an extant suspension order issued by the Commission.

The Commission described the move—said to have included the removal of SEC-appointed interim directors and the company secretary, alongside other board changes—as a flagrant violation of the Investments and Securities Act (ISA) 2025 and other relevant regulations.

It reiterated that TCN remains under its regulatory supervision, and that the unauthorized actions threaten recent gains achieved through SEC’s intervention in the troubled hospitality firm.

“The Commission, pursuant to its core mandate under the Investments and Securities Act, 2025, had taken regulatory steps including appointing two Interim Independent Directors into the Board of TCN Plc to ensure its survival as a going concern and to protect the interest of all shareholders, especially those whose holdings cannot give them access to the management and control of the company,” the statement read.

It added that prior to the recent disruptions, the Commission’s involvement had already begun to yield positive outcomes, with improved governance and a rebound in the company’s share performance.

“The recent steps taken by the majority shareholders are poised to thwart the gains already made by the said regulatory intervention, which had brought stability into the company and returned its shares to positive values,” the Commission warned.

SEC clarified that the Board of TCN remains as previously constituted and that the interim directors it appointed would continue to serve until the resolution of all outstanding governance issues.

“The Commission shall accordingly discountenance any resolution passed in the said meeting until all legacy issues are fully resolved,” it stated.