SEC Disclaims CBEX Registration, To Crackdown On Unlicensed Digital Platforms

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued a decisive warning to the investing public, asserting that Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX)—also operating under various aliases including ST Technologies International Ltd and Smart Treasure/ Super Technology—has never been granted registration by the Commission to function as a Digital Assets Exchange in Nigeria.

In an official Circular dated April 17, 2025, the SEC confirmed it had been alerted to recent media reports highlighting CBEX’s purported operations as a digital trading platform.

The entity, the Commission stated, had been fraudulently presenting itself as a legitimate player in the capital market, luring unsuspecting investors with the promise of implausibly high returns in unreasonably short durations.

“The Commission hereby clarifies that neither CBEX nor any of its known affiliates have been authorised to operate as a Digital Assets Exchange or engage in investment solicitation within the Nigerian capital market,” the statement read.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the SEC have revealed that CBEX aggressively promoted its scheme using deceptive tactics to simulate legitimacy—efforts that ultimately culminated in widespread investor losses.

Reports indicate that the firm has defaulted on withdrawal requests and has shuttered its physical offices, compounding concerns among aggrieved subscribers.

Citing Section 196 of the newly enacted Investments and Securities Act, 2025 (ISA 2025), the SEC affirmed that it is working in concert with law enforcement agencies to pursue enforcement actions against CBEX, its promoters, and associated entities.

Reiterating its investor protection mandate, the Commission cautioned the public against platforms promising unrealistic returns or leveraging recruitmentdriven investment models.

It urged prospective investors to independently verify the registration status of any investment entity via its dedicated portal: www. sec.gov.ng/cmos.

