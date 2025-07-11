SEC: Digital Assets Fraud Threat To Market Integrity

The Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, has raised the alarm on the escalating threat posed by virtual asset fraud and investment scams, cautioning that these digital-era crimes risk eroding market integrity, destabilising investor confidence, and undermining Africa’s economic advancement.

Speaking in Abuja at an event commemorating African Union Anti-Corruption Day, themed “Understanding Virtual Assets and Investment Fraud,” he painted a stark picture of the challenges posed by the proliferation of unregulated digital assets and deceptive online investment schemes.

“As digital innovation continues to reshape financial systems, we are confronted with unprecedented threats,” Dr. Agama warned.

“The rise of virtual asset fraud and sophisticated scams is diverting critical resources, undermining trust, and posing serious risks to sustainable development.”

He affirmed that the SEC, as Nigeria’s apex capital market regulator, is intensifying efforts to stay ahead of the curve through a threepronged strategy: strengthening investor education to help the public identify and avoid fraudulent schemes, enhancing regulatory frameworks in response to the evolving virtual asset landscape, and fostering cross-border collaboration to combat illicit financial flows.

Dr. Agama highlighted that the recently enacted Investment and Securities Act (ISA) 2025 confers express regulatory oversight of virtual assets—such as crypto – currencies, digital tokens, and blockchain-based instruments—on the Commission.

Under this new framework, Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) including exchanges, brokers, and custodians must obtain SEC registration and comply with rigorous standards covering capital adequacy, corporate governance, and cybersecurity.

“Platforms must disclose risks associated with volatility, fraud, and regulatory uncertainties,” he added, noting that the law provides for stiff penalties against market manipulation, insider trading, and Ponzi-style operations.

Describing the ISA 2025 as a “comprehensive legal framework,” the SEC boss said it is designed to balance innovation with investor protection and financial system stability.

He assured stakeholders that further guidelines would be issued to consolidate enforcement, ensure compliance, and foster a secure and transparent digital asset ecosystem in Nigeria.