SEC DG Urges W’African Capital Market Integration To Drive Regional Growth

The Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, has called on West African countries to accelerate the integration of their capital markets, describing it as the only way to mobilise the scale of investment required to drive the region’s development.

Speaking at the Experts Meeting on Validation of the WASRA Charter and Recognition of WASRA as the Regulatory Body for Cross-Border Securities Market in ECOWAS, held on Thursday in Abuja, Agama, who also serves as WASRA Chairman, described the initiative as a “watershed moment” in the region’s financial history.

“West Africa faces urgent developmental challenges, from infrastructure deficits and climate adaptation to digital transformation and job creation. To meet these challenges, we require capital at scale, and no single national market can provide it alone. An integrated regional capital market is no longer a luxury; it is a necessity,” he said.

Agama warned that the slow pace of regional integration means “each year of delay is a lost opportunity to mobilise resources for critical projects that can transform our economies.”

He cited Africa’s annual infrastructure financing gap of over $100 billion, noting that West Africa alone needs tens of billions of dollars to modernise transport corridors, upgrade energy systems, and build resilient digital infrastructure.

Without integrated markets, governments and the private sector remain constrained, relying on limited fiscal space and expensive borrowing, he said. Drawing lessons from global models, Agama noted that the European Union and ASEAN achieved significant economic transformation by harmonising rules, fostering investor confidence, and facilitating seamless cross-border funding.

He emphasised that West Africa, home to over 400 million people with a combined GDP of about $800 billion, has even greater potential. “Potential means little without decisive action,” he cautioned.

Agama highlighted additional benefits of integration beyond infrastructure. “In agriculture, integrated markets can mobilise capital for value-chain development, agro-processing, and food security.

In the digital economy, regional capital can support innovation hubs, fintech scale-ups, and broadband expansion, ensuring that West Africa fully participates in the fourth industrial revolution,” he said.

He stressed that cross-border pools of capital, backed by harmonised regulation, could deliver transformative impact across multiple sectors, including youth empowerment and job creation.

Presenting the objectives of the West Africa Securities Regulators Association (WASRA), Agama explained that the body was established to anchor market integration, strengthen investor confidence, and ensure proper regulation of capital markets. WASRA will foster integration through joint programmes, common projects, mutual assistance, and setting common standards for regulation.

He urged policymakers, particularly ECOWAS finance ministers, to champion the initiative, stressing that political will is the key factor in turning aspirations into reality. “WASRA stands ready, in partnership with ECOWAS, WACMIC, and WAMI, to provide the technical leadership required,” Agama said.

Also speaking, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, highlighted that the meeting marked a significant step toward a harmonised regulatory framework to deepen capital market integration, enhance cross-border investments, and promote financial stability.

Representatives of the ECOWAS Commission, including Mr. Peter Oluonye, Acting Director of Private Sector, stressed the need for coordinated efforts among stakeholders to harmonise rules, practices, and regulations to standards acceptable across all jurisdictions.

“Member states depend heavily on external capital flows and direct investment to sustain economic development programmes. The capital market is a major vehicle to support the development of critical infrastructure, facilitate gross capital formation, and break down barriers to the movement of capital within the region. Harmonised regulatory frameworks, interlinked trading systems, and cross-border settlement mechanisms are essential at this juncture of economic integration,” he added.