SEC DG Emphasizes Technology As Key To Building Investor Trust

The Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, has reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to leveraging technology to strengthen investor confidence and transform Nigeria’s capital market into a globally competitive environment.

Speaking at the 2025 Customer Service Week celebration in Abuja, themed “Building the Market of the Future, One Interaction at a Time,” Dr. Agama said the SEC is embracing digital innovation as a core part of its service strategy to enhance transparency, efficiency, and accessibility across all market operations.

He noted that recent advancements, including the digitization of SEC processes, deployment of new online service portals, and increased engagement with market stakeholders through digital platforms were designed to simplify regulatory interactions and make the market more user-friendly.

According to him, “The digitization of our processes, the launch of new portals, and our enhanced engagement on social media are all steps in the right direction. They are designed to make our market more accessible, transparent, and user-friendly.”

While acknowledging the transformative power of technology, the SEC boss emphasized that human engagement remains central to building trust.

He explained that “technology is only an enabler,” adding that “the heart of excellent service is the human connection, the ability to listen, understand, and provide solutions that make every stakeholder feel valued.”

Dr. Agama pledged that the Commission would continue to invest in digital infrastructure, continuous staff training, and modern tools that empower frontline officers to deliver superior service to investors.

He described customer-facing staff as the “true heroes” of the capital market, whose daily work directly shapes investor perception and confidence in the system.

Reaffirming the SEC’s vision, Dr. Agama said the Commission remains committed to building a deep, vibrant, and technology-driven capital market powered by efficient service delivery and sustained trust.

“Let every day be Customer Service Day at the Nigerian SEC and across our capital market. Let us continue to build this market of the future, not with grand pronouncements alone, but with one successful interaction, one resolved complaint, and one satisfied stakeholder at a time,” he stated.