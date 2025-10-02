SEC DG: Capital Market Key To Nigeria’s Economic Freedom

The Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, has called on Nigerians to leverage opportunities in the capital market to achieve both personal and national financial independence as the country celebrates its 65th Independence Anniversary.

In his goodwill message titled, “Forging a New Legacy of Financial Independence,” Agama described the capital market as a vital driver of economic empowerment, noting that true independence transcends political freedom and must include financial security for every citizen.

He emphasised that, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the guidance of the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, the capital market has been repositioned as a “public square of prosperity for all,” rather than a privilege reserved for a select few.

He listed ongoing reforms including the dematerialization of shares, increased retail investor participation, introduction of new asset classes, promotion of FinTech collaborations, and reduction in time-to-market for securities as part of efforts to deepen financial inclusion and democratize wealth creation.

Other initiatives, he noted, include international best practices in fund valuation, strengthening of corporate governance, promotion of financial literacy, and a sustained campaign against Ponzi schemes that continue to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.

“These are not just regulatory updates; they are the building blocks of a financial democracy,” Agama stated, adding: “Every Nigerian—from the civil servant in Makurdi to the tech entrepreneur in Yaba, the farmer in Kano, and the fisherman in Yenagoa can now have a stake in the commanding heights of our economy.”

The SEC boss emphasized that financial independence is central to dignity and prosperity, pointing out that the capital market provides a platform for Nigerians to transform savings into investments that fuel enterprise growth and national infrastructure.

“When you buy a share, you become a part-owner of a Nigerian company. When you invest in a bond, you are helping to fund the infrastructure that will power our future. This is the new face of patriotism,” he said. Agama further called on citizens to prioritize financial literacy, embrace consistent investment, and adopt a long-term perspective in order to build sustainable wealth and support the nation’s economic transformation.

He described investment as a patriotic duty, stressing that widespread participation in the capital market will not only enhance personal financial security but also accelerate national development. “As we celebrate 65 years of nationhood, let us embrace this powerful tool for wealth creation. The growth of our economy must mirror the growth of our citizens’ financial independence,” Agama said.