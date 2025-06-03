SEC DG, Agama, Rallies African Capital Markets To Tackle $100bn Climate Adaptation Gap

Share

The Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Nigeria, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, has called for urgent mobilisation of African capital markets to close the continent’s staggering climate adaptation financing gap—estimated to reach $100 billion annually by 2030.

Speaking at the African Development Bank (AfDB) Annual Meetings, Agama said African nations must move beyond rhetoric to action by deploying innovative financing mechanisms, integrating markets, and adopting global sustainability disclosure standards.

Agama said: “Closing the climate adaptation financing gap in Africa is not a distant aspiration but a development imperative. “It demands our collective ingenuity and capital.”

He urged project developers and private sector players to present pipeline-ready, bankable projects that meet strong environmental and social benchmarks.

The SEC boss emphasised that climate finance solutions should not only be ambitious but locally grounded and globally aligned.

According to Agama, Africa accounts for less than four percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, yet suffers more than a quarter of the world’s climate-related losses—ranging from worsening droughts in the Sahel to rising sea levels and frequent floods in coastal cities like Lagos and Nairobi.

Quoting the AfDB’s 2022 Africa Economic Outlook, Agama noted that the continent required approximately $500 billion in climate finance by 2030. The total investment need for mitigation and adaptation could exceed $3 trillion by that date.

“These figures are more than statistics. They translate into lost livelihoods, vanishing fish stocks, and climate-induced displacement,” Agama warned, adding that “the divide between vulneability and resilience is growing.”

Citing the 2023 UN Environment Programme Adaptation Gap Report, he noted that developing countries will need between $212 billion and $387 billion annually for adaptation by 2030—yet current flows fall far short, with Africa’s climate finance levels trailing by as much as 50 times the required amount.

Agama pointed to Nigeria’s 2017 issuance of a sovereign green bond—the first in sub-Saharan Africa—as a success story. The offering was oversubscribed by 2.5 times, with strong participation from pension funds and diaspora investors.

