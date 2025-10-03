SEC DG Advocates Deeper Market Integration For Economic Growth

The Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, has called on West African nations to fast-track the integration of their capital markets, stressing that it remains the only viable path to mobilize the scale of investments required for the region’s economic growth.

Speaking in Abuja yesterday at the Experts Meeting on the Validation of the WASRA Charter and the formal recognition of WASRA as the regulatory body for cross-border securities markets within ECOWAS, Agama who also serves as WASRA Chairman described the development as “a watershed moment” in West Africa’s financial history.

According to him, West Africa faces urgent developmental challenges ranging from infrastructure deficits and climate adaptation to digital transformation and job creation. He said: “To meet these challenges, we require capital at scale, and the truth is simple: no single national market can provide it alone. An integrated regional capital market is no longer a luxury; it is a necessity”.

The SEC boss lamented the slow pace of regional integration, warning that “each year of delay is a lost opportunity to mobilise resources for critical projects that can transform our economies.” He pointed to Africa’s annual infrastructure financing gap of over $100 billion, stressing that West Africa alone requires tens of billions of dollars to modernise transport corridors, upgrade energy systems, and build resilient digital infrastructure.

“Without integrated markets that pool liquidity and broaden investor participation, our governments and private sector will remain constrained, relying on limited fiscal space and expensive borrowing,” Agama said.