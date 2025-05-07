SEC Convenes Crucial Meeting As ISA 2025 Implementation Takes Centrestage

Share

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), alongside key stakeholders in the financial ecosystem, will this month convene the first quarter meeting of the Capital Market Committee (CMC) in Lagos.

The high-level summit will spotlight the imminent implementation of the Investments and Securities Act (ISA) 2025, investor education, and the strategic advancement of market infrastructure.

Scheduled to hold in Lagos, the meeting is set to serve as a focal point for policy recalibration and industry alignment under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The gathering, expected to attract the heads of registered capital market entities, will examine pathways to strengthen Nigeria’s investment climate through innovation, efficiency, and investor protection.

According to a statement from the Commission, “the meeting will bring together key stakeholders in the Nigerian capital market to discuss the ISA 2025 as it relates to the industry’s current landscape, regulatory framework, and strategies for future growth.

“Participants will exchange ideas and reaffirm their commitment to fostering a robust investment climate characterised by innovation, sustainability, and investor protection.

Share