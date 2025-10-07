‘SEC Committed To Promoting Transparency, Investor Trust’

The Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr Emomotimi Agama, has stressed the Commission’s commitment to promoting transparency, investor confidence, and adherence to international best practices in financial reporting.

Agama emphasised that the transition to market valuation was crucial for ensuring that asset values accurately reflect real-time market conditions, thereby strengthening fair value reporting and investor trust.

Speaking in an interview over the weekend, Dr Agama outlined key modalities guiding Nigeria’s transition to the market-to-market (MTM) valuation of assets in the fixed income space of the capital market adding that the policy was a result of engagements with market participants. He said: “Timelines have been carefully considered, you know, especially with the concerns being raised by market participants.

For us at the SEC, it is important that while we try to introduce new rules and regulations, we also listen to the market and say, okay, how do we meet, how do we meet at the junction where we can all agree to move forward?” He noted that the October 2, 2025, deadline for the submission of implementation plans would enable the Commission to assess each institution’s preparedness and capacity, while the September 2027 deadline remains the target for full transition to IFRS 9

. “Requesting for implementation plans is not a bureaucratic exercise—it’s to gauge capacity, identify challenges, and meet operators at the point where we can all achieve compliance with one purpose and one goal,” Agama said. “Equity funds are already reported at fair value. The aspect of the Fund Management that was not aligned with international best practice was in the Fixed Income Funds space and that is what this policy alignment covers.

“Nigeria has come of age, and we must be seen to be doing things according to global standards. IFRS 9 requires market-to-market valuation of assets, and we cannot be left behind among the committee of nations,” he said. He added that the reform would ensure that Nigerian assets are comparable globally, allowing investors to assess market performance more accurately.

“Our goal is to create a market that is internationally competitive,” he stated, adding, “Adopting IFRS 9 enables ease and compatibility among assets from different nations, clearly positioning Nigeria within the global market space.” Responding to criticisms that the shift to market valuation could expose investors to shortterm volatility, Dr. Agama said the move is intended to strengthen, not destabilize, the market.

“Some have expressed concerns about volatility, but our intention is not to disadvantage Nigerian investors,” he clarified, saying: “It is to expose them to global standards and transparency. Over time, as the market adjusts, these concerns will ease off and everyone will benefit from a more transparent and credible system.”

Beyond IFRS 9, the SEC is also leading Africa in adopting the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) framework. Dr. Agama revealed that Nigeria was among the first countries to accept and begin implementing the ISSB standards, emphasizing their importance for climate and sustainability disclosures. He said: “We pride ourselves as performers—first among nations to accept and adopt the ISSB standards.

But we are not oblivious of our contextual issues. We are taking a gradual approach so that our companies are not unduly burdened.” He added that the Commission’s objective is to implement standards that attract rather than restrict capital.

“We will not implement standards that will shut companies out of capital. Instead, we are implementing those that will help bring in capital and promote sustainable growth,” he affirmed. Looking ahead, Dr. Agama expressed optimism about the Nigerian capital market’s performance in the final quarter of the year, citing the government’s macroeconomic reforms and the enactment of key laws such as the NIIRA 2025 and ISA 2025 as catalysts for stability and investor confidence.