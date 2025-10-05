SEC Committed To Promoting Transparency, Investor Trust, Fair Value Reporting – Agama

The Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, has reiterated the Commission’s commitment to promoting transparency, investor confidence, and adherence to international best practices in financial reporting.

Agama emphasized that the transition to market valuation is crucial to ensuring that asset values accurately reflect real-time market conditions, thereby strengthening fair value reporting and investor trust.

Speaking in an interview at the weekend, Agama outlined the modalities guiding Nigeria’s transition to market-to-market (MTM) valuation of assets in the fixed income segment of the capital market, noting that the policy followed extensive engagements with market participants.

“Timelines have been carefully considered, especially with the concerns being raised by market participants. For us at the SEC, while we try to introduce new rules and regulations, we also listen to the market to meet at a junction where we can all agree to move forward,” he said.

The SEC boss noted that the October 2, 2025 deadline for the submission of implementation plans would allow the Commission to assess each institution’s preparedness, while the September 2027 deadline remains the target for full transition to IFRS 9.

He explained that requesting implementation plans is meant to gauge capacity, identify challenges, and align operators toward achieving compliance with one goal.

Agama pointed out that equity funds are already reported at fair value, but fixed income funds were previously not aligned with international best practices, a gap the new policy seeks to address.

“Nigeria has come of age, and we must be seen to be doing things according to global standards. IFRS 9 requires market-to-market valuation of assets, and we cannot be left behind among the committee of nations,” he said.

He added that the reform would make Nigerian assets globally comparable, enabling investors to better assess market performance and competitiveness.

Responding to concerns that the shift could expose investors to short-term volatility, Agama clarified that the intention is to strengthen, not destabilize, the market.

“Some have expressed concerns about volatility, but our intention is not to disadvantage Nigerian investors. It is to expose them to global standards and transparency. Over time, as the market adjusts, these concerns will ease off,” he explained.

Beyond IFRS 9, the SEC is also leading Africa in adopting the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) framework. Agama disclosed that Nigeria is among the first countries to accept and begin implementing ISSB standards, underscoring their importance for climate and sustainability disclosures.

“We pride ourselves as performers — first among nations to adopt the ISSB standards. But we are not oblivious of our contextual issues. We are taking a gradual approach so that our companies are not unduly burdened,” he stated.

He assured that the Commission would implement standards that attract capital and promote sustainable growth rather than shut companies out of capital markets.

Looking ahead, Agama expressed optimism about the Nigerian capital market’s performance in the final quarter of the year, citing macroeconomic reforms and the enactment of key laws such as NIIRA 2025 and ISA 2025 as catalysts for stability and investor confidence.

“Markets do not operate in a vacuum; they thrive on stability. With the micro- and macroeconomic stability being championed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the market is positioned for significant growth,” he said.

Agama concluded that the SEC’s ongoing reforms, particularly the IFRS 9 transition and sustainability standards adoption are part of a broader agenda to globalize Nigeria’s capital market, enhance transparency, and strengthen wealth redistribution through a more resilient financial system.

“We are on a path of progress and growth. The President’s reform agenda is already taking shape, ensuring that Nigeria’s capital market becomes a global reference point for transparency, regulation, and investor confidence,” he stated.