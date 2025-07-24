SEC Commits To Innovation As Catalyst For Economic Leap

T he Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is embracing the frontiers of technological innovation as a strategic imperative for repositioning Nigeria’s capital markets and accelerating inclusive economic growth.

Speaking at the Comercio Partners H2 2025 Outlook event in Lagos, the Director General of the SEC, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, declared that the Commission is forging robust alliances with fintech startups, blockchain pioneers, and quantum technology researchers to craft regulatory frameworks that marry innovation with investor protection.

Agama noted that the global financial architecture is undergoing seismic shifts, driven by rapid advances in artificial intelligence, blockchain, and quantum computing, amid escalating geopolitical tensions and the unraveling of conventional trade patterns.

“The world is at an inflection point. “For Nigeria and the broader African continent, this presents both unprecedented opportunities and formidable challenges,” he observed.

He warned that recent disruptions—from COVID-19 to supply chain dislocations and rising geopolitical rivalries— exposed the fragility of traditional models.

In their place, he said, was a new paradigm rooted in intellectual capital, digital economies, and decentralized finance.

According to him, “quantum innovation is the next frontier. “Quantum computing, cryptography, and communication promise to revolutionize asset pricing, risk modelling, and fraud detection—with unmatched speed and precision.”

To navigate this evolution, Agama said SEC was working to develop agile, responsive frameworks that promote innovation without compromising market integrity.

“We are actively engaging with fintechs, blockchain innovators, and quantum researchers to create enabling regulations that keep pace with emerging technologies while ensuring investor confidence,” he said.

Beyond regulation, the SEC chief advocated for a national commitment to STEM education and digital skillbuilding as a cornerstone for Africa’s participation in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

He called on the private sector to co-invest in quantum R&D hubs, pilot programmes, and innovation clusters. “Africa, with its youthful population and untapped potential, can leapfrog into the quantum economy by leveraging blockchain for transparent capital markets, deploying AI to broaden financial access, and creating innovation sandboxes to trial disruptive solutions,” he said.