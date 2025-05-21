SEC Clears N8.53trn In Fund Assets, N4.12trn In Capital Raises As M&A Activity Surges

Share

Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has reported a flurry of capital market activity between January 2024 and April 2025, approving transactions and fundraising efforts worth trillions of naira, in a strong indication of deepening investor confidence and market maturation.

Speaking at the first Capital Market Committee (CMC) meeting of 2025 in Lagos on Monday, SEC Director General, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, revealed that the Commission approved 11 mergers and acquisitions in 2024 alone, with a combined transaction value of N320.36 billion.

The largest deal was the N103.7 billion acquisition of a 58.02 percent stake in Guinness Nigeria Plc by N Seven Nigeria Limited.

In the same year, the regulator gave its approval of three corporate restructurings, two share capital reconstructions, one takeover, and four security registrations.

Notable among these were the 105 billion restructuring scheme involving Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc and a 5.08 billion share consolidation executed by Transnational Corporation Plc.

So far in 2025, the SEC has already approved three major transactions—two takeovers and one restructuring—though their total combined value was not immediately disclosed.

Beyond corporate actions, Agama also highlighted sustained growth in the asset management segment of the market. By the fourth quarter of 2024, the number of registered mutual funds had reached 184, with a total net asset value (NAV) of N3.84 trillion and more than 800,000 unit holders.

Privately managed portfolios rose to 454, overseeing N4.69 trillion in assets under management. “In all, 82 licensed asset management firms now supervise N8.53 trillion in investments.

This is a clear reflection of a maturing market where professional fund management is increasingly central to capital formation and wealth creation,” Agama stated.

He further disclosed that over the 16-month period from January 2024 to April 2025, banks, insurance companies, and corporates raised N4.12 trillion from the capital market.

A breakdown shows that N3.68 trillion of that sum was raised through new issues in 2024 alone, comprised of N3.62 trillion in equities and N59.82 billion in fixed-income instruments.

“Investor appetite for equities remains strong,” Agama noted, “and this momentum reflects growing trust in the market’s regulatory integrity and depth.”

Between January and April 2025, N446.38 billion in new issues had already been approved, of which 265.90 billion was via fixed-income and N180.48 billion through equity offerings.

