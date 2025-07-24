SEC Clarifies ‘No Objection’ Position On First Holdco Transaction

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has explained the rationale behind its “no objection” stance regarding the recent First Holdco transaction, stating that the decision was made in full compliance with regulatory requirements.

In a statement issued by the Head of External Relations, Mrs. Efe Ebelo, the Commission noted that the approval followed due process in accordance with extant laws and SEC regulations.

“In line with extant laws and SEC regulations, the Commission granted a ‘no objection’ to the transaction after due consideration and in full compliance with applicable requirements. There was no subsequent request for additional information from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) following the conclusion of the transaction,” the statement read.

The SEC also clarified that its correspondence with the parties involved in the transaction should not be misinterpreted as a query.

“It is important to note that the Commission’s correspondence with the operators involved was not a query. Rather, it was an automated compliance mechanism designed to promote transparency and ensure proper conclusion of large transactions within the market,” it added.

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a fair, orderly, and efficient capital market, while protecting investors and fostering capital formation in Nigeria.