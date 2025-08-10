SEC Chief Agama Elected IOSCO Board Member, AMERC Vice Chair

The Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Nigeria, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, has been elected Vice Chairman of the Africa/Middle East Regional Committee (AMERC) of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO).

By virtue of this role, Agama will serve on IOSCO’s Board the apex decision-making body of the world’s foremost securities regulatory organisation until 2026.

IOSCO, founded in 1983, is recognised globally as the leading policy forum for securities regulators, setting standards for markets that account for more than 95% of global securities activity across over 100 jurisdictions.

In his acceptance speech, Agama thanked AMERC members for their vote of confidence, describing his election as a shared mandate to transform Africa’s and the Middle East’s capital markets into engines of inclusive growth and innovation.

“This is more than a personal honour, it is a call to transform our capital markets into platforms for shared prosperity,” Agama said. “We must expand listings, harmonise standards, and create cross-border linkages to deepen market participation.”

He outlined a reform agenda that includes working with the African Financial Markets Initiative (AFMI) and sub-Saharan exchanges to reduce listing costs, standardise regulations, and implement regional market-making schemes. He also advocated pension fund reforms to channel domestic savings into productive investments and measures to de-risk infrastructure projects to attract global capital.

Highlighting Africa’s demographic advantage with 70% of its population under 30 Agama called for retail investor programmes, fintech sandboxes to nurture youth-led innovation, and listing high-growth startups to generate jobs and wealth.

On digital assets, he projected a $10 trillion global market opportunity by 2030, stressing that Africa and the Middle East must “lead, not follow.” He pledged to champion AMERC–IOSCO task forces to develop stablecoin regulations, frameworks for tokenised securities, and investor protection standards for crypto assets.

“We must balance innovation with stability, ensuring our markets are both dynamic and secure,” he added.

Looking ahead, Agama urged member states to advance a “Listings Growth Initiative” for SMEs, create a cross-border settlement system to boost liquidity, set up a regional Digital Assets Working Group, and roll out capital markets literacy programmes.

His election marks another milestone for Nigeria’s capital market leadership on the global stage, underscoring the country’s growing influence in shaping international securities standards. For IOSCO and AMERC, it signals a renewed focus on leveraging demographics, deepening market integration, and fostering innovation for sustainable growth across Africa and the Middle East.