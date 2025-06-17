SEC Charts Bold Path For Stablecoin Regulation

Share

In a defining moment for Nigeria’s financial innovation landscape, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced plans to co-create a comprehensive regulatory framework for stablecoins, signalling a decisive pivot toward harnessing the disruptive potential of decentralised finance (DeFi).

Speaking at the 2025 Decentralised Finance Conference in Lagos, Director General of the Commission, Dr Emomotimi Agama, affirmed the SEC’s strategic engagement with blockchain developers and digital asset innovators to birth a regulatory architecture that fosters credibility while preserving innovation.

“We are not here to fight DeFi. We are here to foster it responsibly. We believe that responsible DeFi can thrive in a regulated environment,” he said.

In a move aimed at bridging the trust deficit that has long defined digital asset ecosystems, the SEC chief unveiled the “Crypto Smart, Nigeria Strong” campaign— an investor education and digital literacy initiative targeted at young Nigerians.

The programme, to be deployed across schools, universities, and social media platforms, will educate youth on block – chain fundamentals, scam detection, and the principles of long-term investing.

Agama’s address laid bare a blueprint for regulatory evolution, rooted in what he described as the three critical pillars for a resilient digital economy: Collaboration, Innovation, and Trust.

“The future of Nigeria’s digital assets ecosystem depends on these pillars,” he asserted, noting that a broadened licensing regime is already underway.

The new framework, he said, will streamline onboarding, introduce tiered licensing for Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs), and leverage automated compliance tools—all aimed at attracting credible operators while excluding bad actors.

Crucially, the Commission is developing a robust framework for Naira-pegged stablecoins, a move that could revolutionise payments, cross-border trade, and programmable finance within the country’s digital economy.

According to Agama, these stablecoins will be fully collateralised by verifiable reserves, subject to routine audits by independent custodians.

“Having a framework will allow digital asset innovation to serve real-world economic activity, not just speculation,” he noted.

Dr Agama also drew attention to the demographic underpinning Nigeria’s crypto boom: over 65 percent of users in the space are under the age of 35. Many of them, he said, are either financially excluded or underserved by the traditional banking system.

Share