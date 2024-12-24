SEC Champions Fairness, Innovation In Fintech Regulation

Share

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has reaffirmed its commitment to fostering transparency, equity, and robust governance within Nigeria’s burgeoning fintech sector.

Addressing participants in the Regulatory Incubation and Accelerated Regulatory Incubation Program (ARIP) in Abuja on Monday, SEC Director General, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, emphasised the Commission’s dual mission of safeguarding investors and cultivating a globally competitive fin tech ecosystem.

Acknowledging the industry’s rapid evolution and stakeholders’ concerns, Dr. Agama outlined the complexities of fintech regulation, stating: “Registration is the cornerstone of regulation.

It extends beyond onboarding; it demands continuous oversight, education, and surveillance. This journey is unprecedented, but every challenge we encounter is solvable.”

The SEC DG assured participants that the Commission had instituted a level playing field for all applicants while carefully assessing risks to ensure investor protection.

He noted that the ARIP framework—comparable to a regulatory sandbox— enabled the SEC to scrutinise fintech operators’ activities and mitigate potential risks to the financial ecosystem.

Dr. Agama underscored the importance of collaboration, revealing that the SEC actively seeks stakeholder input on proposed regulations through public exposure drafts.

“Regulators cannot claim omniscience,” he remarked, adding that stakeholder feedback would be integrated into a dynamic and inclusive regulatory framework.

He further highlighted the expansion of regulatory provisions to accommodate diverse players and emerging innovations, stating: “This space represents the future of finance.

With over 70 per cent of our population engaging with fintech, we must lead with intellect and strategy.” The SEC DG affirmed the Commission’s alignment with international best practices, citing collaborations with the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), and other global and local regulatory bodies.

These partnerships aim to strengthen Nige – ria’s regulatory framework, bolster investor confidence, and position the nation as a fintech leader. Agama also reiterated the Commission’s vigilance in protecting Nigeria’s sovereignty and national interests.

“We work hand-inhand with key stakeholders, including the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, and others, to ensure seamless and secure operations across the ecosystem,” he said.

Looking ahead, Dr. Agama expressed optimism about the sector’s prospects, emphasizing the need for collaboration among ecosystem players.

