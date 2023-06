SEC Cautions Nigerians Against Investing In Crypto Assets

The largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance, has been warned to stop courting Nigerian investors.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Nigeria made this known in a press statement issued on Friday and made available to newsmen.

According to the commission, it was brought to its attention that Binance Nigeria Limited’s website was functioning without the required registration or regulation, making its operations in Nigeria illegal.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the Commission) has been drawn to the website operated by Binance Nigeria Limited, soliciting the Nigerian public to trade crypto assets on its various web and mobile-enabled platforms.”

“Binance Nigeria Limited is neither registered nor regulated by the Commission, and its operations in Nigeria are therefore illegal. Any member of the investing public dealing with the entity is doing so at his/her own risk.

“As the regulator with the statutory mandate of investor protection, the Commission urges Nigerians to be wary of investing in crypto-assets and crypto-asset-related financial products and services if the service provider/its platform is not registered or regulated by the Commission. Nigerian investors are hereby warned that investing in crypto-assets is extremely risky and may result in a total loss of their investment.

“By this circular, Binance Nigeria Limited is hereby directed to immediately stop soliciting Nigerian investors in any form whatsoever.