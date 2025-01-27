SEC Cautions Against Investment In Firms Over Unlawful Operations

Share

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued a stark warning, urging investing public to refrain from engaging in any investment dealings with Risevest (Victoria Island) Cooperative Multipurpose Society Limited and Stecs (Alausa) Multipurpose Cooperative Society, widely known as Stecs.

In a circular released over the weekend in Abuja, the SEC revealed that both entities are neither registered nor authorised to operate within Nigeria’s capital market, rendering their investment schemes illicit.

“The attention of the Securities and Exchange Commission has been drawn to the activities of Risevest (Victoria Island) Cooperative Multipurpose Society Limited, which has been soliciting public participation in its investment schemes,” the Commission stated.

“Similarly, Stecs (Alausa) Multipurpose Cooperative Society, operating as Stecs, is promoting its Stecs Commodity Mudarabah Investment Series I without regulatory approval.”

The SEC underscored that neither Risevest nor Stecs holds the requisite registration or authorization to operate in any capacity within the Nigerian capital market.

“Consequently, the investment schemes they promote are considered unauthorised and pose significant risks to investors.” The Commission warned that dealing with unregistered entities exposes investors to potential fraud and financial losses.

It reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the interests of market participants and clamping down on illegal and unregulated operators.

Investors were urged to verify the registration status of any entity offering investment opportunities through the SEC’s official channels to avoid falling victim to unregulated schemes.

“The SEC remains resolute in protecting the integrity of Nigeria’s capital market and ensuring the safety of investors,” the circular concluded.

Share

Please follow and like us: