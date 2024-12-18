SEC: Capital Market Vital To Achieving $1trn Economy Goal

Share

The Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has underscored the critical role of a robust capital market in realising the Federal Government’s ambitious $1 trillion economy target.

Speaking at the 2024 SEC Journalists Academy in Lagos on Tuesday, the Director-General of SEC, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, emphasised the transformative potential of the capital market as a cornerstone of economic progress.

Delivering a keynote on the theme, “The Role of the Capital Market in Driving Nigeria’s $1 Trillion Economy,” Dr. Agama highlighted the need for a collaborative approach to achieving this milestone.

He stressed that policymakers, businesses, and journalists must collectively foster an enabling environment for growth, leverage market opportunities, and communicate the market’s value effectively to the public.

“Achieving a $1 trillion economy is not merely aspirational but a necessity for the prosperity and resilience of Nigeria,” Agama stated.

“The capital market, as the financial backbone of our economy, is uniquely positioned to drive this transformation,” he added.

While acknowledging the pivotal role of the capital market, Agama pointed to several challenges impeding its full potential, including low investor participation, regulatory bottlenecks, and macroeconomic uncertainties.

Addressing these barriers, he argued, was essential for the market to effectively mobilise resources and spur sustainable development.

Despite these challenges, the SEC chief lauded the capital market’s contributions to national growth, citing the Federal Government’s use of innovative financing instruments such as sovereign bonds and Sukuk to fund critical infrastructure projects.

“The issuance of six Sukuk bonds has facilitated the construction of key road projects across all six geopolitical zones, underscoring the market’s capacity to fund national priorities,” the SEC boss explained.

Agama also highlighted the growing adoption of green bonds, which align economic development with environmental sustainability.

These instruments, he noted, have supported Nigeria’s transition to a low-carbon economy while addressing critical infrastructure needs.

The SEC chief spotlighted how the listing of major firms like Dangote Cement and BUA Group on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has driven industrial growth and job creation.

As of December 2024, the NGX boasted a total market capitalisation of N60 trillion, reflecting the private sector’s expanding role in shaping economic outcomes.

