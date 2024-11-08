SEC Boss Urges Stakeholders To Harness Capital Market Potentia

Share

Dr. Emomotimi Agama, Director General of Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has encouraged stockbrokers and other key players in the capital market to fully use the market’s potential for building a sustainable and prosperous future.

He spoke at the 28th annual conference of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), held in Ibadan, Oyo State, with the theme “Capital Market as a Catalyst for the $1.0 trillion Economy.”

Agama emphasised that the capital market played a critical role in achieving Nigeria’s ambitious goal of a $1 trillion economy, noting that it could drive national development through wealth creation, economic diversification, and infrastructure development.

He explained that the capital market was not only a place to raise funds but also serves as an engine for indus – trial growth and technologi – cal advancement.

According to Agama, the conference provides an opportunity to examine sec – tors, investment strategies, market regulations, and technological innovations—all of which are necessary for the capital market to effectively contribute to Nigeria’s economic transformation.

He stressed that challenges such as regulatory issues, market liquidity, and investor confidence need to be addressed to improve the market’s performance. Agama highlighted the importance of technology in the market, particularly the role of financial technology (fintech), blockchain, and digital assets in making the market more efficient and transparent.

He said that achieving the $1 trillion economic target would require the collective effort of regulators, market operators, and policymakers to build a stronger and more inclusive market.

Agama also praised the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers for promoting knowledge sharing and professional development, which are essential for preparing market players to lead the economy forward.

Hosting the conference in Ibadan, a region with some of Nigeria’s major companies, was a thoughtful choice, Agama noted, as it not only underscores the area’s economic importance but also its rich cultural heritage.

Share

Please follow and like us: