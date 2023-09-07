SEC Attributes Growth In Banks To Strong Regulatory Framework

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has said the remarkable growth witnessed in the Nigerian banking industry over the past decade is partly attributable to the capital market and SEC’s comprehensive regulatory approach. Mr. Lamido Yuguda, Director-General of SEC, said this at the 2023 Chartered Institute of Bankers (CIBN) graduates in- duction and prize award recently held in Lagos.

He said: “The harmonious relationship between the capital mar- ket and the banking sector is further exemplified by our role in facilitating capital raising, mergers and acquisitions for banks.

“By streamlining the listing process and ensuring adherence to high standards of transparency and corporate governance, we enable banks to tap into the securities market as a means to secure funds from a diverse range of investors “This synergy between the banking industry and the capital market is illuminated by the fact that only four out of the 25 banks that emerged from the central bank’s 2004 recapitalisation exercise did not access the capital market before compliance.”

Yuguda charged the graduates on professionalism and adapting to changes in the financial world. “Distinguished graduates, as you embark on your banking careers, re- member the importance of integrity, good moral conduct, and adaptability.

“The financial world is evolving rapidly due to technology and global changes. Embrace these shifts as unique and timely opportunities to contribute positively to the banking industry,” he said. He said the theme, “Navigating the Pathways of Banking Excellence,” aptly encapsulated the journey that each of them embarks upon.

“I extend my sincere gratitude to the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria for its determined commitment to nurturing industry- ready professionals. “Your dedication resonates with our shared vision of fostering a resilient, well-regulated financial ecosystem that can withstand challenges and foster sustainable growth.

“The most renowned professionals are celebrated today for building business empires and nurturing thoroughbred professionalism, achieving success through proper conduct, steadfast dedication, and a meticulous approach that allowed them to refine their long-term visions and goals.”