SEC Approves VFD Group’s Rghts Issue Of 63,342,455 Ordinary Shares

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved VFD Group Plc’s 63,342,455 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each at N197.33 per share. This was contained in the company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the general public on Wednesday. A statement signed by Gbeminiyi Shoda, Group Company Secretary, VFD Group Plc, noted that it had obtained approval from the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) to offer to the shareholders the proposed rights issue of 63,342,455 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each at N197.33 per share based on one new ordinary share for every three existing ordinary shares held.

It put the qualification date for the rights issue at October 12, 2023, and the application list opened on December 20, 2023 as approved by the Commission and shall open for a maximum period of 31 days. According to the group, the rights circular will be distributed to shareholders while application forms will also be made available on the website of the company’s Registrars for ease of access. The Nigerian Exchange Limited last week announced the commencement of trading in VFD Group Plc’s Rights Issue of 63,342,455 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at N197.33 per share.

According to the Exchange’s Weekly Report, “trading license holders were notified that trading in VFD Group Plc’s Rights Issue of 63,342,455 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at N197.33 per share based on one ordinary share for every existing three ordinary shares held as of 12 October 2023 opened on Friday, December 22, 2023.”

VFD Group Plc had through its stockbrokers, TRW Stockbrokers Limited, filed an application to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) for the approval and listing of a rights issue of 63.342 million ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at N197.33 per share.

According to a statement from the NGX application, the right issue is based on one ordinary share for every three existing ordinary shares held as of the close of business on Thursday, October 12, 2023. VFD Group Plc, a sector-agnostic proprietary investment company, recently listed its shares to the Main Board of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).