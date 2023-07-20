SEC Approves Mcnichols Consolidated’s Rights Issue Of 531.2m Ordinary Shares

McNichols Consolidated Plc said it has obtained an approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to conduct the signing ceremony with regard to the proposed Rights Issue of 531,242,609 each at 50 kobo (N0.50) per share, on the basis of 17 ordinary shares for every 23 ordinary shares held.

In a letter signed by S. Nomuoja & Co., the company secretaries to its shareholders, stakeholders, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (“NGX”) and the general public, put the qualification date for the Rights Issue on September 16, 2023.

It explained that subject to the approval of the executed offer documents by the SEC, the application list is expected to open on August 9, 2023 or any other date approved by the Commission and shall be open up to August 31, 2023 or any other date approved by the Commission.

“Rights circular will be distributed to shareholders while application forms would also be made available on the website of the Company’s Registrars for ease of access. Esteemed shareholders are advised to contact their stockbrokers and other financial advisers for more details of the offer,” it further said.