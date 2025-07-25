SEC Affirms Due Process In First HoldCo Transaction

…reiterate commitment to transparency

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has broken its silence on the recent controversy surrounding the First HoldCo transaction, asserting that the deal followed due regulatory process and was in full compliance with extant laws and market regulations.

In a press statement signed by Mrs. Efe Ebelo, Head of External Relations, the Commission disclosed that it had granted a “no objection” to the transaction after a comprehensive review in line with applicable requirements.

The SEC further clarified that, contrary to circulating reports, there was no subsequent request for additional information from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) following its approval.

Addressing insinuations that the Commission had raised concerns about the identity or propriety of the new investors behind the stake acquisition, the SEC explained that its communication with parties involved was not a query but part of an automated compliance protocol.

This mechanism, according to the statement, is standard regulatory practice aimed at fostering transparency and ensuring that large-scale transactions in the capital market are properly concluded.

“The Commission’s correspondence with the operators involved was not a query. “Rather, it was an automated compliance mechanism designed to promote transparency and ensure proper conclusion of large transactions within the market,” the statement emphasized.

The regulator reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to upholding the integrity of the Nigerian capital market, pledging to continue protecting investors, promoting orderly conduct, and enabling capital formation.

“The SEC remains firmly committed to its mandate of regulating a fair, orderly, and efficient market; protecting investors; and fostering capital formation in Nigeria,” the statement concluded.

The clarification comes amid heightened interest and speculation from market watchers following the undisclosed sale of a significant stake—reportedly around 25 per cent—in First HoldCo Plc, the parent company of Nigeria’s oldest financial institution.

While the identities of the new shareholders remain unclear, the SEC’s intervention seeks to temper investor concerns and uphold confidence in regulatory oversight.