Seat Reservation Bill Will Empower Women – Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has called for support for seat reservation in a parliament bill, saying it will empower women to take their rightful place in the corridors of power.

Kalu made thi submission while speaking at a dinner organised in his honour by the Osasu Show Foundation (TOS Foundation), United Nations (UN) Women and the Policy Innovation Centre (PIC) on Thursday in Abuja.

Kalu said: “In the spirit of the Beijing Declaration, we are here to reaffirm our commitment to not just acknowledging but actively transforming the systems that perpetuate inequality. This commitment is echoed in the Seat Reservation for Women Bill (HB1349), which I proudly sponsor.

“This legislation seeks to alter the longstanding narrative of exclusion and underrepresentation that has marred

our political landscape.

“By reserving seats for women in the National and State Assemblies, we aim to dismantle systemic barriers and create a legislature that truly mirrors the rich diversity of our nation. Let me be clear: this is not about charity—it is about justice, strategy, and national prosperity.

“The rationale behind the Seat Reservation for Women Bill is rooted in the understanding that a representative government must reflect the people it serves.

“Historically, women have been marginalized in our political process, their voices subdued and their potential untapped. This bill is a strategic intervention designed to correct that imbalance. It seeks to empower women to take their rightful place in the corridors of power, where decisions that shape our nation are made.

The Bill challenges the status quo by asserting that the inclusion of women is not a favor—it is an imperative for achieving comprehensive and sustainable national development.”

Kalu further said that the piece of legislation stands as a beacon of collective belief in the transformative power of women’s leadership, adding that when women participate fully in governance, societies flourish.

“Their perspectives, often shaped by lived experiences and an innate resilience, contribute to more equitable and holistic policymaking.

“This is why, as we celebrate tonight, we also look forward with unwavering hope to the day when our legislative bodies are a true reflection of our society—a society where every woman, regardless of her background, has the opportunity to lead and inspire”, he said.

