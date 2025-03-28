Seat Reservation Bill ‘Will Empower Women –Deputy Speaker

Share

The House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu has called for support for seat reservation in parliament bill, saying it will empower women to take their rightful place in the corridors of power.

Kalu made the appea at a dinner organised in his honour by the Osasu Show Foundation (TOS Foundation), United Nations (UN) Women, and the Policy Innovation Centre (PIC) yesterday in Abuja. Kalu said:

“In the spirit of the Beijing Declaration, we are here to reaffirm our commitment to not just acknowledging but actively transforming the systems that perpetuate inequality. “This commitment is echoed in the Seat Reservation for Women Bill (HB1349), which I proudly sponsor.

“This legislation seeks to alter the longstanding narrative of exclusion and underrepresentation that has marred our political landscape.

“By reserving seats for women in the National and State Assemblies, we aim to dismantle systemic barriers and create a legislature that truly mirrors the rich diversity of our nation. “Let me be clear: this is not about charity—it is about justice, strategy, and national prosperity.

“The rationale behind the Seat Reservation for Women Bill is rooted in the understanding that a representative government must reflect the people it serves.”

