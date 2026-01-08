S’East’ll Correct Past Mistakes In 2027 –Deputy Speaker

The House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu has promised that the South will correct past mistakes during the 2027 general election, urging the zone to support President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He made the pledge when he visited a leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State Senator Chris Adighije in Umuahia South. Adighije expressed his appreciation for the visit, pledging the support of Olokoro Umuahia clan for the administration’s efforts to develop the country. Kalu urged the South East to invest in their political future by supporting Tinubu.

He said: “One of the messages I would like to pass to the people of Olokoro, to the people of Abia state, and to the Ndi Igbo is that it’s about time we started investing our votes, not wasting our votes.

“So, this is Operation Invest Your Votes, Don’t Waste Your Votes. “It is about time the Igbo began to buy shares in our democracy, so that we can ask for dividends; and how you buy shares in democracy is through the numbers of our votes.

“The currency with which we purchase dividends in our democracy is called Votes. The number of votes determines the number of dividends. “Let us sow, so that we can reap. And at the moment, the best fertile ground for us to sow, as we enter into 2027 is the one that is within the southern political corridor. “At the moment, what is in the southern political corridor is President Tinubu.”