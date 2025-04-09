S’East Youths Hail Commencement Of DBI In Enugu

Share

The South East Youths Stakeholders Forum (SEYSF) has expressed delight over the establishment of the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) in the South East, specifically the Enugu Campus, stating that it will bridge the digital divide and foster youth development across the region.

The Forum commended the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, and the President of the DBI, David Daser, for their timely and swift intervention to ensure the commencement of the institute in the region.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by its Chairman, Ezenwa Oyinrimba, the Forum described the development as a landmark achievement that will provide young people in the region with access to cutting-edge digital education, skills acquisition, and capacity-building opportunities necessary for thriving in today’s global digital economy.

He said: “We wholeheartedly commend the Honourable Minister and the leadership of the Digital Bridge Institute for their proactive steps in ensuring the immediate take-off of the Enugu campus. This is a clear indication of visionary leadership and inclusive governance.”

The Forum reaffirmed its support for the initiative and called on all stakeholders, including the South East Development Commission, the governors of the South Eastern states, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, traditional institutions, and the private sector, to collaborate towards the growth and sustainability of the project.

“This development is a beacon of hope and a catalyst for technological advancement in the South East. It will empower our youths, create jobs, and stimulate innovation.”

In alignment with the vision of the Federal Government and the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, the DBI has officially commenced operations at its Enugu Campus.

Announcing the milestone, the DBI President said it reinforces the Institute’s commitment to expanding digital skills training across Nigeria in support of the Federal Government’s initiative to promote digital literacy and empower the workforce of the future.

“The establishment of the Enugu Campus is strategically designed to provide high-quality ICT and telecom training, ensuring that young Nigerians and professionals in the region gain the requisite skills to thrive in the digital economy.

“This initiative is in line with the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy’s Three Million Technical Talent (3MTT) program, spearheaded by the Honourable Minister, Bosun Tijani. It is also a bold step towards developing a highly skilled and globally competitive workforce in Nigeria.”

Daser further noted that the goal is to produce graduates who will contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s digital transformation and economic growth.

“Furthermore, the Enugu Campus will play a critical role in advancing DBI’s National Innovation Diploma (NID) Program, which aims to equip students with practical and innovative knowledge in various ICT fields.

“The NID Program is tailored to meet industry demands by producing graduates who can contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s digital transformation and economic development.”

He reiterated that the DBI remains committed to its mandate of bridging the digital divide and enhancing technical capacity nationwide.

He added that through partnerships with stakeholders, government agencies, and the private sector, the institute would continue to foster an ecosystem that supports technology-driven education and skill development.

The commencement of the DBI Enugu Campus marks a significant step toward the realization of Nigeria’s digital transformation agenda, and aspiring ICT professionals, students, and corporate organizations are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity for career advancement and technological excellence.

The DBI also called on the governors of the Eastern states, the South East Development Commission (SEDC), industrialists, and stakeholders in the region to partner with the institute to achieve its objectives, stressing that the government cannot do it alone without the support of the South East people.

Daser acknowledged the importance and central role of Eastern Nigerians and their youths as the digital and economic hub of the nation, adding that the opening of the Enugu campus would further support and enhance their exemplary, God-given talents in the digital world.

