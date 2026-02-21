S’East Vision 2050: Why Reorientation Of Marginalisation Mindset Is The Real Battle

Fear and pessimism remain the most potent forms of self-sabotage. Franklin D. Roosevelt captured this truth succinctly: “The only limit to our realisation of tomorrow will be our doubts of today.” Given the climate of anxiety and grievance pervading Igboland, one must ask how the ambitious S’East Vision 2050 can succeed.

Across the region, lamentations about Igbo-hate and marginalisation dominate public discourse. Rather than leveraging adversity as the Jews and African Americans did in the latter half of the 20th century, many seem trapped in cycles of self-pity. Therein lies the deeper challenge.

The South-East Development Summit, held from 3–6 February in Enugu, marked a defining milestone with the launch of the Vision 2050 blueprint by the newly established South-East Development Commission (SEDC).

Bringing together the five governors, stakeholders, and policy experts, the summit offered a platform for bold proposals aimed at accelerating socioeconomic transformation. Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo of Anambra State urged the region to prioritise investment and regional collaboration as pillars of sustainable growth.

He challenged leaders and the intelligentsia to move beyond rhetoric and design a regional “Marshall Plan” coordinated by the SEDC, a framework for large-scale, integrated development. Central to this vision is infrastructure connectivity: inter-state railways, highways, industrial corridors, and a unified economic bloc rather than five fragmented states.

Equally critical is the mobilisation of local and diaspora capital to drive industrial expansion, with strong private-sector participation. Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State reinforced the call for integration, endorsing Vision 2050 as a long-term blueprint for coordinated growth. He emphasised synergy in planning, infrastructure, and investment attraction as prerequisites for sustainable prosperity.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State similarly described the blueprint as a decisive step toward longterm economic transformation and shared regional advancement. Yet while the summit deserves commendation, one omission stands out: insufficient attention to socio-cultural reorientation.

Economic blueprints cannot flourish where limiting mindsets prevail. Resistance to change, status quo bias, overreliance on external validation, and psychological selflimitation continue to constrain ambition. Development is as much a cultural undertaking as an economic one.

Leadership reforms must be matched by a receptive and progressive followership. Historical memory further complicates the landscape. The Nigerian Civil War (1967–1970) and the Biafran experience remain deeply embedded in the people’s collective consciousness.

It is a memory marked by loss, starvation, and difficult reintegration. More than five decades later, traits on marginalisation, infrastructure deficits, lack of political inclusion, unemployment and insecurity persist. However, grievance alone cannot power transformation.

As Nelson Mandela warned, “Resentment is like drinking poison and then hoping it will kill your enemies.” Memory must instruct, not imprison. Historical injustice should inform strategy, not define a people’s identity. Several strategic recalibrations are necessary.

First, the Igbo political project must be reframed around civic federalism. Calls for restructuring, devolution of power, state policing and fiscal federalism should be advanced as national imperatives, not ethnic demands. When Otto von Bismarck observed that politics is “the art of the possible,” he means that hope and smart strategy should be the hallmark.

Constitutional pathways and forging broad coalitions, not rhetorical absolutism, yield durable reform. Second, historical memory must be institutionalised rather than weaponised. The Nigeria Civil War should be properly documented,

archived, and academically studied, as other societies with such collective traumas have done in the aftermath of the Holocaust, World War II, Rwanda Genocide etc. Structured remembrance acknowledges injustice without perpetuating paralysis. Justice emerges through patient documentation, lawful advocacy, and institutional reform not escapism.