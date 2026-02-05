S’East Vision 2050: Otti Calls For Industrialisation Through Regional Energy Strategy

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has said that every genuine development begins with an extensive layout of infrastructure, especially road networks and public power supply systems.

He therefore called for the development of a broad energy industry strategy for the South-East region.

Otti made the call in Enugu at the South East Vision 2050 Regional Stakeholders’ Forum held at the International Conference Centre, Enugu.

He insisted that when the power system is improved, it would drive human capital development and, subsequently, industrialisation to create jobs, expand the output of goods and services, and activate dormant economic assets.

The Abia Governor noted that while power is the foundation of industrial growth, the South-East, with its vast array of resources and the potential to attain energy sufficiency in the medium to long term, needs a potent strategy to harness these advantages.

He recommended that the region adopt a broad energy industry strategy anchored on three connected approaches, namely: resource identification and optimisation, sustained investment in critical energy infrastructure, and the adoption of the right market outlook.

According to Otti, at the centre of this model should be value creation, customer satisfaction, and a fair deal for every stakeholder group.

“The first leg of the framework, which deals with resource identification and optimisation, encapsulates layers of processes that are critical to the identification, documentation, mapping, and activation of all sources and channels of conventional and renewable energy domiciled in the region.

“This phase will form the foundation for building a robust regional energy solutions strategy because not much can be achieved in the push for industrial-scale energy sufficiency unless we develop a strategic pathway for identifying the true strength of the region with respect to energy resources and scale.

“At the moment, we know that Imo State holds one of the largest reserves of natural gas in West Africa, with experts estimating the size to be in the trillions of cubic feet (Tcf).

“In Abia, Imo, and Anambra States, there are significant crude oil deposits, while in Enugu and neighbouring Ebonyi State, large untapped deposits of coal exist.

“We also know that this region has extensive capacity for industrial energy production using solar technologies, hydropower resources, and biomass. It has also been established that significant but untapped natural gas deposits exist in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State, especially around Owaza, where the Abia Industrial Innovation Park (AIIP) is located.”

He said that evidently, the South-East has enough resources to drive a comprehensive energy plan aimed at achieving optimal industrial output, stressing, however, that potential and reality are often worlds apart.

Otti therefore said that if the power-resource potential of the region is to be fully harnessed, a deliberate and well-coordinated plan must be put in place.

“As I had earlier hinted, not much shall be achieved by merely talking about these prospects because talk, as they say, is cheap. What will help us instead is to undertake the development of a regional energy framework that prioritises the creation of an accurate resource dossier, which shall then be used as the foundation for holistic energy policy development and implementation.

“Other frontlines of interconnected needs include technology acquisition, human resource development, and partnerships—especially with federal government agencies and international investment groups.”

He commended the federal government for the bold reforms taking place in the energy sector following the liberalisation of the electricity market through the Nigerian Electricity Act of 2023.

Otti, however, noted that as a body of leaders, the South-East Governors’ Forum has united strongly against insecurity, adding that the impact of this collaboration was evident in the peace and tranquillity witnessed across several communities during the last yuletide celebrations.

“My promise from this podium is that we shall continue to prioritise collaboration over competition because this is our land, and the only rational thing to do is to bring development to our people, nothing more, nothing less,” he said.