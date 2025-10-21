S’East Town Unions Hail Abia’s Infrastructural Renewal, Laud Otti’s Leadership

The Association of Igbo Town Unions (ASITU) has commended the ongoing infrastructural transformation in Aba, Abia State, describing it as a catalyst for diaspora-driven investment and economic revival across the South-East.

Speaking while receiving members of the Igbo Diaspora Investment Group (IDIG), led by Dr. Chucks Obilor, in Aba, ASITU National President, Chief Emeka Diwe, said Governor Alex Otti’s development vision aligns with the association’s long-standing campaign for the repatriation of Igbo wealth through the “Aku Ruo Ulo” (Invest at Home) initiative.

Diwe noted that the massive road, market, and urban renewal projects being executed under Governor Otti’s administration have rekindled hope among Ndigbo both at home and abroad, laying a solid foundation for sustainable development and renewed business confidence.

“The infrastructural renewal across Abia, from modern roads to improved power and sanitation projects, has changed the narrative about governance in the South-East,” he said.

He praised the IDIG for its patriotic zeal and commitment to regional development, describing their visit as a symbol of a revitalised partnership between local communities and the diaspora, one he said would accelerate socio-economic advancement if sustained.

“Governor Otti is making bold and deliberate efforts to reposition Abia as Nigeria’s number one investment destination,” Diwe stated.

“What we see happening here is the kind of leadership that inspires our people in the diaspora to bring back their wealth, technology, and expertise. ASITU will continue to champion the Igbo cause because our people must take responsibility for building the society we desire.”

Diwe added that ASITU’s core mission remains rooted in cultural preservation, economic empowerment, and political inclusiveness, anchored on unity and self-help, the hallmarks of Igbo civilisation.

He also applauded Governor Otti’s launch of the Abia State Security Trust Fund, describing it as a landmark initiative that strengthens grassroots safety and governance.

“As the leader of a grassroots organisation, I was deeply elated by that initiative,” he said. “I personally donated ₦2 million at the launch in Umuahia and another ₦1 million during the second launch in Aba. We all support the Governor’s commitment to good governance.”

Diwe urged other diaspora organisations to emulate IDIG’s constructive engagement with community-based structures like ASITU to deepen grassroots development.

In his remarks, Dr. Chucks Obilor, leader of the Igbo Diaspora Investment Group, commended ASITU’s tireless advocacy for unity, economic self-reliance, and development across the South-East.

“Our people abroad are eager to invest back home, but what they seek is transparency, security, and infrastructure. Abia, under Governor Otti, has become a model in that regard,” Obilor said.

The meeting concluded with discussions on strategic collaboration between ASITU and IDIG to establish community-based industrial clusters across Igbo land and create practical frameworks to channel diaspora remittances into tangible grassroots development projects.