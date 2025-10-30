S’East To Defend New State Proposal Before N’Assembly

The House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu has said proponents of the creation of an additional state from the South East will defend their request before the National Assembly.

He said this yesterday when he received the leaders of Aba State Movement from the Ukwa/Ngwa bloc in the current Abia State led by Theo Nkire.

Kalu said an invitation would be extended to everyone to defend their requests. A Joint Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives on Constitution Review, during their retreat in Lagos over the weeken,d approved the creation of an additional state in the South East.

He said the proponents of the proposed state must advance plausible reasons for the population and economic viability of the proposed state.

Kalu explained that the delegation comprising Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senator Austin Akobundu, Chris Nkwota, Munachim Alozie, Senator Nkechi Nwogu, Uzo Azubuike, Chief Sam Nkire, Eze Love Wogu