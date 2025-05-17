S’East Senators Query JAMB Exam Glitch, Warn Against Reoccurrence

Share

The South East Senate Caucus on Saturday expressed serious concern over what it described as a “curious and highly suspicious” examination glitch by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in some centres in Lagos and particularly across the entire South East region during the recent exam cycle.

In a statement issued by its Chairman, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, in Abuja, the caucus described the incident as disheartening and cautioned against any deliberate attempt to undermine the future of the region’s children.

After a careful assessment of the reports surrounding the incident, the caucus acknowledged with cautious optimism the efforts made to mitigate the near-disaster, especially the rescheduling of the affected examination.

However, it warned that any future recurrence would be unacceptable.

Senator Abaribe welcomed the timely admission of fault by JAMB management, particularly Registrar Professor Ishaq Oloyede, who publicly expressed regret and issued a tearful apology.

Nevertheless, the South East lawmakers cautioned that such public contrition must not be a cover for a future sinister agenda aimed at impeding the educational progress of South East children.

“The so-called glitch, as curious and suspicious as it is, is enough to erode confidence and dangerously lower national pride among the younger generation,” Abaribe said.

He urged national educational authorities to avoid injecting divisive politics and narrow regional interests into education policy formulation and implementation.

“The fact that the glitch occurred across the entire South East region raises pertinent questions that JAMB must answer to alleviate the growing frustrations and fears among our people, especially the children who bear the brunt. We must pursue a Nigerian agenda, not a parochial one that undermines national unity,” he emphasized.

Senator Abaribe further stressed, “Education remains one of the most vital pillars for societal advancement and development. Every child has the right to quality education, and we must not gamble with this fundamental right.”

In conclusion, the South East Senate Caucus declared it was on high alert and under pressure, demanding firm assurance from JAMB and other relevant national educational authorities that such a scandalous glitch would never recur.

