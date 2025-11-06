S’East Senate Caucus Hails Entrepreneurial Prowess

The South East Senate Caucus has lauded the Dangote Group, describing its refinery and petrochemical complex as a landmark investment that has placed Nigeria firmly on the global map of successful and resilient entrepreneurs.

The caucus, led by its Chairman, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, made the commendation during a visit to the multi-billion-dollar Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Plant in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, at the weekend.

The senators also hailed the Federal Government’s fiscal initiatives that have supported local manufacturers and promoted Nigeria’s transition into a productive, self-reliant economy.

The Vice President of Dangote Group, Mr. Devakumar Edwin, who conducted the lawmakers round the sprawling industrial complex, which includes a fertiliser plant and a private jetty disclosed that the company was already expanding the refinery’s capacity.

According to him, the ongoing expansion could triple its current 650,000-barrel-per-day production capacity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and other petroleum by-products.

Edwin noted that the Dangote Group remained committed to expanding Nigeria’s energy space, ensuring sufficiency in refined products for domestic consumption and exports.

He added that the company was proud to demonstrate that a Nigerian enterprise could independently spearhead an energy revolution capable of positioning the country as a leading energy hub in Africa and beyond.

In his remarks, Senator Abaribe praised Alhaji Aliko Dangote for his patriotic zeal and unwavering belief in Nigeria’s potential.

“We are amazed by what we have seen. This plant is not just an industrial facility, it is an institution and a pride to Nigeria and the entire African continent. It is a testament to the fact that the future of this country is indeed very bright,” Abaribe said.

He assured that the South East Senate Caucus would continue to support indigenous entrepreneurs and industrialists through progressive legislation aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business in Nigeria.