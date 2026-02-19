S’East RHA Registers 10,000 Ebonyi Students Free In JAMB

The National Coordinator of Renewed Hope Agenda Mr Enwere, has restated that 10,000 students from Ebonyi State were registered free in JAMB registration by the Support Group.

Enwere made the dis-closure yesterday during its free JAMB registration exercise for 10,000 students from the state. He said President Bola Tinubu was poised to ensure that no student was denied JAMB opportunity in any part of the zone due to financial constraint.

He said: “President Bola Tinubu is ensuring that Nigerian children do not miss the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination due to financial constraints.”

Enwere said Mr President was presenting the opportunity in Ebonyi state because of his belief that educationally endowed talents abound in the state. “Tinubu is doing more to ensure that the southeast remains top in academics through this JAMB registration.

“This is not just about registration for an examination but unlocking doors of opportunity as provided by President Tinubu. “This is about investing in the future, giving hope to families and empowering a generation that would shape the destiny of our dear state and great nation.”