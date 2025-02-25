Share

The House of Representatives South-East caucus on Tuesday called on the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to reopen the Onitsha Bridgehead Market in Anambra State in the interest of the public.

The leader of the caucus, Iduma Igariwey made this appeal in Abuja during a press conference at the National Assembly Complex.

According to Igariwey, reopening the market would allow those whose livelihoods depend on it to conduct legitimate business and earn a living.

New Telegraph recalls that NAFDAC had sealed over 4,000 shops in Onitsha, 3,027 in Lagos, and another 4,000 in Aba as part of its nationwide clampdown on fake and substandard medicines.

While condemning criminals involved in the production and distribution of fake and adulterated medications, the caucus noted that their activities not only endanger public health but have also led to the loss of lives.

Describing them as death merchants and economic saboteurs, Igariwey stressed that their clandestine activities operate outside government scrutiny and regulation.

Igariwey also commended NAFDAC for its efforts in tackling these merchants of death across the country.

However, he urged the agency not to punish innocent and legitimate traders, as well as medicine users, due to the actions of a criminal few.

He explained that shutting down the entire market has caused significant collateral damage, particularly affecting medicine users in the South-East and South-South regions.

