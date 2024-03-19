S’East Reps Members Kick As Court Reject Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail Request

South East members of the House of Representatives led by Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere have described the rejection of the bail application of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by a Federal High Court as another major setback for the healing process and return of peace in the region

Kanu had shortly after the court rose from sitting, publicly said he was not behind the violence in the South Eastern region of the country.

He said those behind the destruction of lives and property in the name of being an IPOB member would not be spared.

But the South East lawmakers who were also in court, led by Honourable Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, Honourable Obi Aguocha and the leader of the opposition party, said they received the rejection of the bail application with sadness, adding that if it were granted, it would have been the beginning of healing process in the region.

Ugochinyere who represents Ideato South and North in the House however appealed to President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to invoke the relevant section of the Constitution to discontinue the Mazi Kanu trial.

He said, “We received the news of the rejection of the bail with sadness and we just lost an opportunity to commence the process of healing in our land. That bail application, if granted would have brought an opportunity to open doors for discussion to bring about peace in the South East.

“Just a few weeks back, the federal government discontinued the criminal charge filed against Omoyele Sowore by the federal government. I’m also aware that the federal government has allowed Sunday Ignore back home.

“It’s so painful that when it’s the turn of an Igbo man, the story is always different. We are calling in President Bola Tinubu not you allow to pass him by.

“What the president should do and the attorney-general in particular, is to invoke the power invested on him under section 174 of the 1999 Constitution to discontinue the matter. The case can be discontinued in the interest of the public and justice.

“It is also painful for us that this bail application was rejected and we hope that President Tinubu will do the needful by discontinuing the matter.”

Also, Kanu, who spoke after his trial in court, noted that the violence persisted because he was being held in the custody of DSS.

Kanu vowed that if released, there would be peace in the entire South- East.

He said, “Anybody committing a crime cannot go free. I swear it. Anybody committing a crime in the East cannot go free. They are doing it because I am in the DSS ( custody). If I were to be outside, nobody could try this. I suspect that some people in government are complicit. They are making money with the insecurity.

“They know if Nnamdi Kanu is outside, in two minutes this nonsense will stop. Who is the bagger or idiot that will speak when I am talking? That I will give an order in the East who is the idiot that I will an order that will counter it? Nobody can. I am Nnamdi Kanu. Rubbish!.

“Anybody involved in any form of violence in the East in the name of IPOB is a goner and they know it. Let me come out of this mess, only two minutes there will be peace in the East. “