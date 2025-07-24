S’East Question On Anioma Identity Apt – Stakeholders

Stakeholders in the quest for creation of Anioma State have restated their commitment to the cause and also reaffirmed the fact that the Anioma historical root with the South East region is not debatable.

The group in a statement yesterday by one of its coordinators, Chief Chiedu Odiakose, noted that the recent publica – tion by the Odogwu of Ibusa, Dr. Nwankwo T. Nwaezeigwe, is replete with revisionist narratives, sweeping generalisations and deeply inappropriate commentary.

According to the statement, the Asagba of Asaba cannot possibly dictate for Anioma, stressing that while the Asagba of Asaba, His Royal Majesty Obi (Prof.) Epiphany Azinge, SAN, is respected, it’s a grave error to suggest that his opinion is customarily binding on all Anioma communities.

It said: “Anioma is a collection of sovereign kingdoms, each with its own monarch and council of chiefs. Ogwashi-Uku, Onicha-Ugbo, Obior, IsseleUku, Igbodo, Ubulu-Uku, and others are not vassal states of Asaba. The suggestion that a single monarch can bind the entire region.”