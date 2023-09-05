S’East Projects: I’ll compel contractors to do jobs they’re paid for, says Umahi

The Minister of Works Dave Umahi says he will compel contractors to do all the jobs they have been paid for, no matter their affiliation. Umahi, who addressed journalists in Abuja on Monday, said while he keeps no enemy, he does not have any friend whose interests will be placed above national interest. He said he would embark on a project tour of the South East to ascertain the number of projects that have been abandoned after contracts were awarded and paid for.

He said: “I will not place the interest of anybody above the interest of God, because the interest of God is the interest of the people and that is why I am poised to work in line with the renewed hope agenda of Mr. President.”

The former Ebonyi State governor challenged those threatening to go to court to do so because the ministry has not done anything outside the limits of the law. He said the ministry has always engaged its contractors in agreement with the general condition of contracts which is the standard that all engineers are expected to abide by.

In a related development, the minister held a meeting with 46 contractors handling road projects in the South East and four contractors from the North East over the weekend.

Umahi maintained that under his watch, road construction starting from design and actual construction must meet up with the requirement processes for it to be done right.

He said: “We will get it right, the time to do a good job is here, if you were doing a bad job before, this period is not for you.

“Every 24 hours I work must be characterised with good and acceptable construction that will last.”