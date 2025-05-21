S’East PDP Disowns Enugu Zonal Meeting Convened By Ali Odefa

Share

Stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) South- East zone, have dissociated themselves from the meeting of some party faithfuls held in Enugu describing it as illegitimate.

The party stalwarts reiterated that the parley convened by the expelled former National Vice- Chairman of the party Ali Odefa was a nullity.

In a communiqué issued at the end of its zonal meeting and made available to newsmen, called on the party National Working Committee (NWC) to abide by the Supreme Court ruling that reaffirmed the position of Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the National Secretary of the party.

The communique reaffirmed its support for Senator Samuel Anyanwu, as the National Secretary of the party and urged the National Working Committee (NWC) to disregard the meeting.

It cited various court judgments that affirmed the suspension and subsequent expulsion of Mr. Ali Odefa as the National Vice-Chairman and urged the Zonal Working Committee to immediately institute a contempt of court proceedings against him.

It called for the immediate conduct of congresses in both Ebonyi and Anambra States that do not have valid State Working Committee (SWC) presently.

The Stakeholders urged party members/leaders to support Senator Bukola Saraki led reconciliation committee, in resolving the lingering crisis confronting the party.

Party leaders that attended the meeting included the immediate past Governor of Abia State Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, Senator Michael Amah Nnachi, Senator Paulinus Igwe Nwagu and Hon Jones Onyeriri.

Others include the Zonal Legal Adviser Barrister Ukpai Ukairo, Organising Secretary Hon. Mike Ahumibe and the party Chairmen of Imo and Abia States respectively among others.

