S’East Nominee For CBN Board Rejects Appointment

The South East nominee for membership of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Board of Directors, Urum Kalu Eke, on Thursday, rejected his appointment, even as the Senate confirmed the appointments of four others.

The rejection of the appointment of Eke was brought to the knowledge of the Senate during the confirmation of appointments of four other nominees by the apex legislative Assembly.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, Senator Adetokunbo Abiru (APC Lagos East), while presenting the report for confirmation of the nominees by the Senate after the screening exercise carried out on them, told the Chamber that Mr Urum Kalu Eke didn’t attend the session.

He informed the Senate that four other nominees, Mr Robert Agbede, Mr Ado Yakubu Wanka, Professor Murtala Sabo Sagagi and Mrs Muslimat Olanike Aliyu, appeared before the Committee for screening and convinced the lawmakers of their suitability for the jobs.

Accordingly, he urged the Senate to confirm the appointments of the four nominees who attended the screening session and decline that of Kalu Eke who was absent from the exercise.

However, for the purpose of clarity, a member of the Committee, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (APC Abia North), quickly rose to inform the Senate that Urum Kalu Eke being one of his constituents, called him that he was declining the appointment to avoid conflict of interest.

According to Kalu, the nominee is a Consultant to the World Bank and other international financial institutions which would make him not have the required time to function well, as one of the Directors of CBN.

He said: “Mr President, I’m a member of the Committee that carried out screening on nominees forwarded to the Senate for appointment as members of the Board of Directors of CBN by President Bola Tinubu.

“During the screening exercise, Urum Kalu Eke from Abia North called me for not attending the session.

“He said as a consultant to the World Bank and other international financial institutions, he wouldn’t take the appointment to avoid conflict of interest.”

Earlier in his presentation of the report for confirmation of appointments of other nominees, Senator Abiru said that all of them demonstrated a comprehensive grasp of economic knowledge and policies and that there was no petition against any of them.

Consequently, the Senate confirmed their appointments when put to a voice vote by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, who presided over the session.