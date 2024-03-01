S’East Nominee Declines CBN Board Appointment

The Senate yesterday confirmed four of President Bola Tinubu’s five nominees for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Board of Directors membership after Urum Kalu Eke from the South East declined the offer. The upper house confirmed Robert Agbede, Ado Yakubu Wanka, Murtala Sabo Sagagi and Muslimat Olanike Aliyu after screening them.

Their confirmation followed the consideration of the report of the screening of the nominees presented by the Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions Chairman, Adetokunbo Abiru (APC Lagos East). Abiru informed the parliament that Eke from Abia State did not participate in the screening, requesting the confirmation of the appointment of the four nominees who were screened.

However, a member of the committee, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (APC, Abia North), explained that Eke called him to inform that he had turned down the offer because it would conflict with his current job as a consultant with the World Bank and other international financial institutions.

The ex-governor said: “Mr President, I’m a member of the committee that carried out screening on nominees forwarded to the Senate for appointment as members of the Board of Directors of the CBN by President Bola Tinubu. “During the screening, Urum Kalu Eke from Abia North called me for not attending the session. “He said as a consultant to the World Bank and other international financial institutions, he wouldn’t take the appointment to avoid conflict of interest.”