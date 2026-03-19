S’East Network Condemns Attempt To Bully Deputy Speaker, Kalu

South East Network of Civil Society Organisations (SENCSO), a coalition of civil society organisations in the South-East, has condemned what it termed an attempt to bully and harass the Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Benjamin Kalu.

Recall that recently, the Civil Society Groups of Good Governance (CSGGG) Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) cleared the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, in a petition alleging certificate fraud.

SENCSO said that it is its firm belief that every public office holder is entitled to due process and fair treatment and that constructive oversight by citizens and civil societies is essential to a healthy democracy.

It says that while it recognises and upholds the right of citizens to scrutinise public officials, it urges that such scrutiny remain focused on verifiable facts and be conducted with civility and respect for the rule of law.

In a statement signed by Obinna Nwagbara, Convener of SENCSO and Executive Director of Youth and Students Advocates for Development Initiative (YSAD), and Okoye, Chuka Peter, Co-Convener of SENCSO and Executive Director, the Centre for Human Rights Advocacy and Wholesome Society (CEHRAWS) said that any attempt to scrutinise a public figure should be channelled through established, transparent, and lawful processes, consistent with the tenets of a democratic society.

“We note that Rt. Hon. Kalu has recently faced a wave of online vituperations emanating from segments within Abia State, his home state, where he belongs to the opposition political party.

“We have followed the ongoing discussions surrounding allegations about his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate and his law school enrolment.

“It is our understanding that the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee, LPDC, has already weighed in on these matters and that the LPDC reportedly stated that the deputy speaker has no case to answer.

“In light of this, SENCSO emphasises the importance of respecting that preliminary determination and avoiding actions that could veer into intimidation or personal vilification.

“We are not in any way holding brief for Rt Hon. Kalu. Our position is rooted in the broader principle that civil societies must safeguard the integrity of oversight processes while shielding individuals from the weaponisation of political disagreements.”

SENCSO called on the civil society organisations that have protested against the Deputy Speaker to ensure that their actions do not amount to bullying or coercive pressure on the LPDC or any other constituted independent body or fact-finding panel.

“Any attempt to scrutinise a public figure should be channelled through established, transparent, and lawful processes, consistent with the tenets of a democratic society,” he said.

SENCSO, furthermore, urged the civil society groups engaging in protest to reflect on the risk of being used by political opponents to target Rt Hon. Kalu for political reasons.

“Our society deserves protests that are principled, peaceful, and aimed at safeguarding accountability rather than advancing partisan vendettas. SENCSO remains committed to an environment where oversight is robust, evidence-based, and conducted with decency and respect for human dignity.”

SENCSO reiterated its dedication to citizen-led accountability, the presumption of innocence until proven otherwise, and the protection of civic space for lawful, peaceful civic engagement.

“We call on all stakeholders to uphold these values and to work collaboratively toward a democratic culture where accountability does not become a tool for intimidation but a legitimate avenue for stewardship of public trust.”