S’east Needs To Play Politics Of Integration To Win Presidency –Odubote

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a former member of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Lanre Odubote, has said that there is no way the country will make progress if the National Assembly is uncooperative with the executive arm of government. In this interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI, the journalist-turned lawmaker spoke on why he started South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA) with his colleagues and what the South East must do to get the presidency.

Your party, the APC, won the presidential election, but there are still issues over the process of the emergence of the winner, how will you describe the process?

I have witnessed several elections in my life, I was a delegate to the national convention of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Jos, Plateau State, in 1993. I was a candidate of the SDP in 1991 for the state house of assembly and I challenged the winner at the tribunal.

I have participated in many elections, but the best election that I have ever witnessed in my life was the last general election. It is the best election apart from the election of the late Chief MKO Abiola in 1993, when we used open ballot.

With BVAs accreditation, 2023 was the best election. Even in the United States of America, after an election, if you are aggrieved, you can go to the tribunal to go and ventilate your grievances.

I am asking this because of the failure of INEC to upload the results of the presidential election from the polling units as promised, which people now said gave victory to your candidate…

Let them go and prove their case at the election tribunal as they have started doing. But which one would you say is the best way to determine a winner, is it an election that you counted physically, signed by the presiding officers and all the agents were witnesses to the results or the one that was uploaded.

You know the situation of Nigeria with electricity, we are yet to get to the level of relying on any form of internet, even your ATM malfunctions at times.

A judge even ruled that it is not only the transmission of results that matters, both the signing of the results sheets, and the uploading have to be collated to determine the winner. If you upload and it is not transmitted properly, what do you do?

What is done at the polling units is more important than the uploading. Sometimes, you go to the bank and you are not able to withdraw your money due to internet issue.

In the last election, youths agitated for a change from the old order to the new order, what would be your advice to Nigerian politicians in view of this and how will you describe our democratic development as a country?

All over the world, a lot of electoral issues are determined with the dynamism of that environment. For example, some people who were below age 18 in the last election, would be able to vote in the next election once they attain the age.

So there must be inclusiveness in any election, there is no way you can exclude youths from participating in an election and determining who governs them, it’s part of their rights. But the most important thing is that do they have the synergy to come together, or do they have any platform?

The platform they used at the last election was very faulty, it was based on ignorance and religion. Some people used the issue of #EndSARS to gather youths together and used that to deceive them.

For example, they were able to win the presidential election in Lagos State, what of the subsequent elections, they lost because they were not organised. So, if they are ready to face the electoral process and get involved they should look for a very good, very veritable platform, where they can go in, fight for power and get it.

It is not enough for them to say that because some people are aggrieved or marginalised, then they are using that to come and contest, if they do that they would continue to lose. Look at the APC, we have so many youths in the party in Lagos State and all over the country.

They should be prepared to face the challenges to move into a proper political platform, where they can realise their mission. Some people are of the view that it is the time of the South East to produce the next president of the country, do they have a point?

There is no point in that, you don’t serve power just for the sake of it. You have to struggle for power, it is about who gets what and how. If you didn’t vote for me, why should I share power with you? So, South Easterners are yet put themselves together.

Their candidate only won in the South East, he did not win in the South West or in the North. He won one out of six geo-po- litical zones. He won some states in the North Central. They have not come of age, they have to struggle for power. We saw it in the recent election, you could not win in the North East, North West or South South.

They must do political integration, move around, cultivate friendship everywhere and do a lot of political calculations to be relevant. They are yet to get to that level so power cannot be served a la carte.

As a member of SWAGA, what was your conviction with others that made you campaign for Bola Tinubu as people feel he is not so healthy as before?

All over the world, age does not matter, when it comes to leadership, it’s ability, intelligence and capacity that matter. I have been working with President Bola Tinubu since 1993, when he got elected as a senator, we were at the Jos Convention together.

I saw how he was able to support our candidate in the South West to get the ticket of the SDP. We saw what he did when he came back from exile and he became the Governor of Lagos State.

Since he left as Governor, see how he was able to tailor the state and produce the Governors and they are working based on his own philosophy. He has produced Governors and presidents. We in the 7th Assembly started the South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA). It was our political equation that produced Governor Aminu Tambuwal as Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives in 2011.

He was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but we discovered that the South West could not succeed politically without a handshake across the Niger. We saw that the PDP had a problem, they were proposing Hon. Mulikat Adeola for speakership, while within the party some people were saying it was the North West that ought to produce the Speaker.

They zoned the Deputy to the South East. We in the South West took advantage of that and supported Tambuwal, so we had a very stable, enviable and very strong 7th Assembly and we used that platform to remove the sitting president in 2015.

If we could achieve that, we had confidence that if we could come together as a block, then we saw that President Bola Tinubu did well for his people in Lagos State and in the South West. We then said Yoruba should contest the presidency. It was a South West Agenda; if the Easterners and Northerners had candidates, then we felt what stops the South West from having a shot at the presidency.

That was what gave us the confidence to support Bola Tinubu. Thank God for the results that eventually came out. We went as far as Kogi and Kwara States to mobilise traditional and opinion leaders to support us. We won everywhere apart from the South East. We won 25% of the votes in about 30 states of the federation. Just goggle it and see the map of the 2023 general elections.

It is believed that the 9th Assembly was a rubber stamp. People look at the issue of Naira redesign and some economic issues in the country, which they expected the assembly to have taken up, what would be your advice to the 10th Assembly in view of this?

You are asking me a question about the performance of the 9th Assembly, how can you call that House a rubber stamp? It is an assembly that was controlled by the party that produced the executive. If your party is in charge of the legislature and the executive, you have to co-operate so that all the programmes of the party that would be of benefit to the masses are given proper attention.

If your legislators give support to the executive that does not make them rubber stamp. This is the first time after Independence and the Civil War that we would have a government that invested massively in infrastructure. Look at the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, in less than one hour you are in Ibadan.

Go to Adekunle, Ebute Metta, Lagos junction in Lagos State, I had joined the train at Wole Soyinka Train Station, in less than one hour, I was in Abeokuta, Ogun State. You need to look at our roads, see the level of development and the level of employment created along those areas. As far as I am concerned, the 9th Assembly was purposeful and they helped our president to deliver his programmes with massive infrastructure development.

My advice to the 10th Assembly is to take a cue from the 9th Assembly. This was an assembly that passed over 100 bills into law, which the president assented to. That was the first time we had an assembly that performed well in terms of legislative functions.

On the economy, I don’t see any problem with the government borrow- ing money to put a lot of things that would make the economy to grow in place. You can compare the government of former president Muhammadu Buhari to those of others. Former president Olusegun Obasanjo was there for eight years, you could not travel to Abeokuta or Benin by road.

You could not travel to Ibadan by road, but it is now different. See the number of jobs he created by fixing the roads. He was able to give us economic viability. I advise the current government to take a cue from the administration of former president Muhammadu Buhari.

You can now see how we are respected by the international community. Nigeria is now an investment desti- nation, people came here to invest from all over the world under President Buhari. The new government should follow the path of economic growth.

On the 10th Assembly, some people felt the South East should have been allowed to produce the senate president, do you think they were right?

How could they have produced the senate president, do you just go and dash people the leadership of the National Assembly, the people that refused to vote for you. Give the power to the people that supported you, and would continue to support you at the parliament, not the people that would antagonise you. Look at what happened in Lagos State, some people came to Lagos to come and be a big players in the economy, now they want to claim the ownership of the state.

Are they the owners of the land, they forgot that Lagos is an indigenous area. I am from Lagos State, I am from Epe, how can you say because I leased my land to you, then you want to be Governor. So, if you are not for me, then I would not be for you.

Power is not served that way. They should go back to the drawing board and come back in 2027. They should forget about sectional and ethnic politics. You have to play your politics in a way that there would be peace, not in a way where there would be acrimony.