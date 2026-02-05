S’East MAN Chairman Joins Shettima, Govs To Launch SEV2050

The Chairman of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), South East Zone, Lady Ada Chukwudozie, has joined Vice President Kashim Shettima, five governors of the South East states, ministers, members of the National Assembly of Igbo extraction, and captains of industry to launch the blueprint for SEV2050 in the region.

According to a statement circulated to journalists in Abuja on Thursday, South East Vision 2050 (SEV2050) is a long-term regional development framework designed to unlock inclusive growth, resilience, and shared prosperity for South East Nigeria.

An initiative of the South East Development Commission (SEDC), the Ministry of Regional Development, and the Presidency, the four-day forum brought together stakeholders, decision-makers, and implementers to diagnose structural constraints holding the region back; align state, federal, private, and development priorities; translate vision into coordinated action across sectors; and build long-term institutional and investment momentum.

Speaking at the forum held in Enugu, Lady Chukwudozie, a member of the Steering Committee, acknowledged that the South-East is one of the most entrepreneurial regions in Africa and a leading commercial and industrial hub of Nigeria. She said the forum was timely, as it would enable manufacturers to achieve their long-term goals despite current challenges.

“I speak today on behalf of the organised private sector, particularly manufacturers in the South-East, those who invest, produce, employ, and export often under some of the most challenging operating conditions in the country. Our people build, trade, innovate, and create.

“Yet we must be honest: our industrial potential remains constrained by infrastructure gaps, high energy costs, weak logistics, limited access to long-term finance, and fragmented regional coordination,” she said.

Despite these challenges, Lady Chukwudozie expressed optimism that the South-East already possesses strong advantages, the highest concentration of indigenous manufacturers, dense SME networks, and a strong diaspora capital base ready to invest if the right structures were in place.

Lady Chukwudozie, who is also the Chairman of Keystone Bank Limited, stressed that manufacturing is not about trading but a long-term, capital-intensive, and productivity-driven sector. She added that the South-East must industrialise if Nigeria is to industrialise.

“SEV2050 therefore represents a defining opportunity to build a true production economy, anchored on industrial parks, agro-processing corridors, a regional energy backbone, SME clusters, and a skilled workforce.

This vision should be delivered through state-anchored industrial clusters, leveraging Abia’s manufacturing depth, Anambra’s enterprise density, Enugu’s logistics and services hub potential, Ebonyi’s agro-processing strengths, and Imo’s emerging energy assets,” she added.

Earlier, Vice President Shettima assured that the 25-year development blueprint would boost the economic fortunes of the region, Nigeria, and Africa, while closing post-war infrastructure gaps. He described the South-East as a central pillar of Nigeria’s economic future.

Shettima also announced that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had approved the establishment of the South East Investment Company Limited, aimed at mobilising funds from the diaspora, capital markets, and development finance institutions to drive regional development.

On his part, the Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, said Vision 2050 would help the region align with the national development agenda, Vision 2060.

He commended the unity among South-East leaders and proposed the creation of a regional common market, describing the moment as the awakening of an economic giant.