S’East Leaders Back Creation Of ANIM State

…Seek Nigerians’ Support

Leaders and stakeholders from the South-East geopolitical zone on Wednesday declared support for the creation of the proposed ANIM state.

The leaders gave their support during a meeting in Abuja between a delegation from Imo and Anambra states and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chairman of the House Committee on the Review of the Constitution, Hon. Benjamin Kalu.

Addressing the deputy speaker, leader of the delegation and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Senator Osita Izunaso, said the group came in a representative capacity from communities across Imo and Anambra states advocating the creation of ANIM state.

He said the agitation enjoys widespread support from political leaders, traditional rulers, local government officials and community stakeholders across the affected areas.

“We have come here in a representative capacity from Imo state and Anambra state, which are looking for this state called ANIM state,” he said.

Izunaso explained that the delegation comprised members of the Imo and Anambra State Houses of Assembly, local government chairmen, leaders of the ANIM State movement and representatives of traditional institutions in the South-East.

He noted that the campaign for the new state had already gained legislative momentum, revealing that federal lawmakers from the affected constituencies had passed resolutions endorsing the proposal.

The senator also disclosed that groundwork for the anticipated state had already begun, with key infrastructure projects being developed in the proposed capital area.

According to him, “The Imo State government has already built a Government House in Orlu in preparation for the pronouncement of ANIM state,” he said.

“If you enter Orlu today, you will hardly recognise the town. Internal roads have been rehabilitated, hospitals upgraded, and universities are functioning well. We are ready and only waiting for the pronouncement of the state.”

Izunaso said the visit was also aimed at commending the deputy speaker for providing leadership that helped the South-East arrive at a unified position after the region was asked to present a single proposal for an additional state.

“When the National Assembly committees on constitutional review asked the South-East to produce one additional state, it was the Deputy Speaker who took the initiative, convened meetings and worked tirelessly until the region arrived at a consensus,” he said.

“He is not from Imo or Anambra, yet God used him to play this role at this critical time. That is why we came to appreciate him.”

In his response, Kalu stressed that the creation of new states should be viewed as a strategic tool for development and inclusive governance, rather than merely a political ambition.

“State creation is not just about having a new status. It is an instrument of development that ensures the dividends of democracy reach the grassroots,” he said.

He noted that the South-East remains the only geopolitical zone in Nigeria with five states, while the other zones have six, a disparity he said affects political balance and equitable representation within the federation.

“When you look at the comparative analysis of the geopolitical zones, only one region — the South-East is lagging behind. It ought not to be so,” Kalu said.

However, the Deputy Speaker emphasised that achieving the goal would require strategic engagement, diplomacy and national consensus rather than confrontational agitation.

“To achieve this is not through violence or shouting about marginalisation. It is through negotiation, building friendships and shaking hands across the Niger,” he stated.

Kalu urged promoters of the ANIM state proposal to expand consultations beyond the South-East, noting that lawmakers from other geopolitical zones would ultimately determine the fate of the proposal when it comes up for voting.

“My vote alone cannot secure the state. In fact, I will not vote because I will be presiding. You must build friendships across the North, South-West and South-South because they will be in the chamber when the vote is called,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of securing the support of all South-East governors, describing their endorsement as crucial to the success of the proposal.

“You cannot do this alone without involving the governors of the South-East. All the governors, especially those from the affected areas, must be part of the agreement,” he added.

The deputy speaker further advised stakeholders to remain flexible during negotiations, noting that adjustments to the proposed territorial configuration could become necessary during the legislative process.

“If the powers that be recommend expanding the territorial parameters to accommodate broader interests, it should be accepted. What matters is achieving development and progress,” he said.