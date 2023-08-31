S’East Lawmakers Working To End Insecurity, Improve Road Infrastructure – Obetta

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Chidi Obetta, has expressed confidence that the spate of insecurity in the South East would soon be a thing of the past.

Obetta who represents Nsukka/Igboeze South, disclosed that South East members in the National Assembly are working to improve road infrastructure in the region.

The lawmaker who spoke at an interactive session with journalists in Abuja, stated that a report of the House of Representatives ad hoc committee on insecurity in the South East is expected within the first week of September.

The committee, which is headed by Hon. Obi Aguocha from Abia State was set up following a motion on the issue of insecurity in the region.

Obetta regretted the security challenges in the South East, adding, “South East used to be known as the bedrock of peace in Nigeria.

“If you are looking for any zone in this country that has the most peaceful atmosphere, it is the South East. But today, all that is changing and we are not happy about that because it has affected a lot of activities in the South East.

“We cannot go back home to bury our loved ones without being scared of kidnappers, the threats of insecurity and all that.”

He assured that when the report is submitted, “we are sure that we will comply to whatever recommendations that the committee comes out with.”

Obetta disclosed that the house is working with the security agencies – the army, the police, the Navy, the Air Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), and other paramilitary agencies, to end insecurity in the region.

He also stated that the South-East caucus in the National Assembly will collaborate with the executive to improve the bad state of roads in the region.

Said he, “We must ensure that the three key roads that connect the South East with the South-South, the North and the entire South East, which is Enugu-Onitsha through Awka, the express road that is unpassable now – the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway, the Enugu-Makurdi expressway,” are made motorable.

According to him, “These are very important routes that connect us and moving agricultural produce from the South East to the north, you have to pass through that route.

“From the North to the South East, you have to come through the Makurdi axis or come through Ajaokuta-Lokoja and connect to Otukpa-Obollo-Afor. This is the major road that connects the North to the South East.”