S’East Insecurity: New Report Ranks Enugu Safest State To Live

A human rights group, Civil Rights Realisation and Advancement Network (CRRAN), has concluded its review of human rights situation in the South East states of the country in the outgoing year, declaring Enugu State as the safest state to live in the region.

The report issued in Enugu yesterday by CRRAN’s President, Olu Omotayo, stated that while Enugu stands out as the safest state, Anambra State emerged as the most dangerous state in SouthEast, “as cult war and killings continue to ravage the state capital Awka.” The report yesterday, reads:

“In our review of the rights protection/ violations and security of lives and property in South-East Nigeria, Enugu State stands out as the safest state to live in southeast Nigeria due to the human rights records of the present administration and the protection of lives and properties of the citizens.

“Ebonyi State closely follows in second position, while Imo maintains 3rd position, and Abia 4th position and Anambra, in 5th position, is the most dangerous state in SouthEast Nigeria, as cult war and killings continue to ravage the state capital Awka.

“And the state governor seems helpless to provide security for the lives and properties of the citizens; even in the state capital on Thursday 24th October 2024, no fewer than six persons were killed near Nnamdi Azikwe University, School gate, Awka.” Justifying its position, the report added:

“To mention a few of these violations, recently, on Monday 16th December 2024, Dr. Fabian Osita, a lecturer at Nnamdi Azikwe University was killed.

“To round up the year the Catholic priest of Catholic Diocese of Nnewi, Rev Father Tobias Okonkwo, was killed on 26th December 2024.

“Killings in recent times in the Anambra State are not only worrisome but dangerous in a democracy. “The indices used to assess the Human Rights standing of these 5 states are: (1) the Security situation in these states/the protection of lives and properties of the citizens (2) Rate of Human rights violations by state actors and (3).”

