S’East Govs Urged To Use NOA Platform To Promote Policies

Share

The governors of the five South East States have been urged to take advantage of the newly established South East Zonal Office of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to promote government policies and programmes in their respective States.

Speaking at the formal opening of the zonal office in Umuahia, the South East Zonal Director of NOA, Regina Iroha, lamented the low level of awareness regarding government programmes in the region.

She said that the Agency has the capacity and capability to publicize government policies and initiatives simultaneously across all States, Local Government Areas, and in over 250 local languages.

Iroha commended the Director General of NOA, Lanre Issa-Onilu, for initiating the establishment of zonal offices across the six geopolitical zones of the Country.

She also applauded Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, for his support and for facilitating the siting of the South East Zonal Headquarters in Umuahia.

According to her, NOA has expanded its operational structure from a three-tier to a four-tier system with the introduction of the zonal offices as part of an ongoing restructuring aimed at enhancing public enlightenment, social mobilization, and value re-orientation.

She explained that the objectives of the new structure include improved regional coordination, increased accessibility, and enhanced communication, adding that the South East Zonal Directorate is fully prepared to align with the policy thrusts of the South East Governors.

Iroha highlighted key state-led initiatives such as the Abia Youth Empowerment Programme, Anambra Agricultural Renaissance, Ebonyi Education Enhancement Initiative, Enugu Infrastructure Development Initiative, and the Imo Tourism Development Initiative as areas where the NOA is ready to collaborate with state governments.

Describing the establishment of the zonal office as a significant milestone in promoting citizen engagement and national development, she called on stakeholders to support the initiative to ensure it delivers on its promise of a brighter future for Nigeria.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

